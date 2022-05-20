Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 629 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 553,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,207. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

