Life Planning Partners Inc Buys Shares of 1,823 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.