Life Planning Partners Inc Buys Shares of 745 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after buying an additional 472,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,747,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,873,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,661. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

