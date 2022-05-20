Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $1.66 Million in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 569,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 442,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 385,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.32. 492,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.