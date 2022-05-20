Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $279,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,911,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,288,000 after purchasing an additional 209,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,526,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,858,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,820,000 after buying an additional 234,606 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. 449,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

