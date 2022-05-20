Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $61,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 114.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,335,000 after acquiring an additional 273,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL remained flat at $$122.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $119.58 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

