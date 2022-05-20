Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $967,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.
DFUS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 331,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,618. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.