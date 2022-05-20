Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $967,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

DFUS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 331,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,618. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

