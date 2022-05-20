Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $53,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,589. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

