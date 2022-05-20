Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

IJS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.31. 790,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,458. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

