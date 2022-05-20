Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. 2,765,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

