Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.91. 3,169,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,648. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.34. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

