Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $488,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $17,059,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $12,211,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $10,337,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GXO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 921,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,190. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
