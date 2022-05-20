Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $488,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $17,059,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $12,211,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $10,337,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 921,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,190. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

GXO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.