Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.4% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI remained flat at $$195.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,135,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,327. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.66 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.28 and its 200 day moving average is $226.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

