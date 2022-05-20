Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.
NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,129. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $130.02.
About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
