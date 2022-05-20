Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

LOB traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 369,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,667. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

