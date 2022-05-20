LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LKQ were worth $26,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

