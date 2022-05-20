LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 172,939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LKQ worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LKQ by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. 3,004,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.