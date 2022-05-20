Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

NYSE LOW opened at $187.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $179.76 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.