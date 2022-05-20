Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $5.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $179.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

