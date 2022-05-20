Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.76 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

