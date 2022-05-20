Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) vs. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Financial Survey

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 41.80% 55.08% 32.14% Laredo Petroleum 7.97% 78.66% 8.50%

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 6 0 2.55 Laredo Petroleum 1 0 3 0 2.50

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $25.95, suggesting a potential upside of 7.90%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $118.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.91%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 5.05 $417.28 million $2.87 8.38 Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.78 $145.01 million $5.75 10.94

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Laredo Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 4,71,263 net acres, including 23,785 net acres in Karnes and 4,47,478 net acres in the Giddings area, as well as holds 1,292 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

