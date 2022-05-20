MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,028 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after acquiring an additional 703,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

