MAI Capital Management Acquires 2,901 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American International Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

