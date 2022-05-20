MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,772,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 632,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,410,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $169.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

