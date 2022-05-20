MAI Capital Management Purchases 19,700 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 300.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

