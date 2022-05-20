MAI Capital Management Raises Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 320.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.48.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

