MAI Capital Management Sells 309 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

