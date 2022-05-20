Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,486,000 after purchasing an additional 457,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,359,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

NYSE MPC opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

