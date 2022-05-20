Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.85.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.76 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $98.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

