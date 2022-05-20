Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKSGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.65) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 224.88 ($2.77).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 133.60 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.07. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.24).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

