Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $542.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to announce $542.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.41 million to $543.28 million. Masimo reported sales of $305.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,016. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average of $205.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

