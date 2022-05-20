Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

