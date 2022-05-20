MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAVBF opened at $0.50 on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.
MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAV Beauty Brands (MAVBF)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.