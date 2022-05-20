MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAVBF opened at $0.50 on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

