Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

MMX opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

In other Maverix Metals news, Senior Officer Matthew Gordon Fargey sold 13,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$82,866.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,993 shares in the company, valued at C$1,397,887.37. Also, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 90,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$565,734.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,600 shares in the company, valued at C$999,415.20. Insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $653,545 in the last three months.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

