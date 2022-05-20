Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
MMX opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.