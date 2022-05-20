McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in McKesson by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 38,029.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 233,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $319.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

