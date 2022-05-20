Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Stock Price Down 45.2%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 45.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCVEF)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

