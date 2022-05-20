Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Stock Price Down 45.2%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 45.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCVEF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicover AB (publ) (MCVEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.