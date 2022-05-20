MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1520853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of C$20.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company also provides GMP flower sourcing, packaging, and distribution services.

