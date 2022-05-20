Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $49.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

