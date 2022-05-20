Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($118.75) to €104.00 ($108.33) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercedes-Benz Group (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.