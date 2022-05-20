Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Trading Down 0.3%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $490,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $17,412,000.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
