MeridianLink (MLNK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) in the last few weeks:
- 5/16/2022 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $19.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – MeridianLink had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – MeridianLink was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “
- 3/22/2022 – MeridianLink was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “
Shares of NYSE MLNK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. 8,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
