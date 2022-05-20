MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeridianLink from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.
Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 26.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at $350,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MeridianLink (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
