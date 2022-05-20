MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeridianLink from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 26.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at $350,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

