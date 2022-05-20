Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.06. 2,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Merus alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $718.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merus by 104.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.