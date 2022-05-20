Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $242,713.64 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FB stock opened at $191.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $517.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

