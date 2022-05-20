Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $242,713.64 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FB stock opened at $191.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $517.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.
About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (FB)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.