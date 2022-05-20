Michael Curry Montgomery Sells 1,796 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.51. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NMIH shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NMI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

