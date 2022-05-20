Michael Curry Montgomery Sells 1,796 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.51. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NMI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.