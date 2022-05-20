Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MU. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

