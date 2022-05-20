MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 11.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $198.01 and last traded at $198.72. Approximately 33,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,094,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

