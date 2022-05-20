Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $21.92. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.