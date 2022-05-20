Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $21.92. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
