Mina Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.67 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Mina has a market cap of $504.66 million and $28.67 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.45 or 0.07775815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00512036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033174 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,048.12 or 1.78254057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008883 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 510,253,773 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

