Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $2.34 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $24,883.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 72.2% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00007988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,075.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,078.85 or 0.07097153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00509899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.83 or 1.76604833 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008864 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

